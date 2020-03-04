Congress looks to rush $8.3B coronavirus deal to Trump

Lawmakers plowed ahead with an $8.3 billion emergency spending package Wednesday they hope will help contain the COVID-19 outbreak as the death toll continued to mount in the United States and worldwide.

Congress is expected to quickly send the legislation to President Donald Trump, who said last week he would accept a higher spending level than the $2.5 billion the White House originally requested; only half of that amount was new supplemental funding.

[$8.3 billion coronavirus emergency bill deal reached]

"We worked together to craft an aggressive and comprehensive response that provides the resources the experts say they need to combat this crisis," Senate Appropriations Chairman Richard C. Shelby, R-Ala., said in a statement. "I thank my colleagues for their cooperation and appreciate President Trump’s eagerness to sign this legislation and get the funding out the door without delay.”

Only hours earlier, Shelby said negotiators were "at a standstill" over Democratic demands to maintain drug and vaccine affordability provisions that GOP lawmakers said would stifle innovation. Asked what triggered quick turnaround in sentiment, House Appropriations Chairwoman Nita M. Lowey, D-N.Y., said: "Just a willingness on the part of both sides to have a deal."