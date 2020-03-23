White House, Senate reviewing new stimulus package text

A mega deal on roughly $2 trillion worth of financial rescue measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic seemed to be in the works late Monday, as top Senate and White House officials were down to brass tacks combing through draft legislative text.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House legislative affairs director Eric Ueland left Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer's office around 10:30 p.m. with one of the New York Democrat's top policy aides and headed back to the administration officials' temporary office at the Capitol.

"We've kidnapped one of Sen. Schumer's most important people on his team. We are taking him to our office to go through documents," Mnuchin said.

Added Ueland: "We have an opportunity to just go word by word, line by line, page by page, on specific legislative proposals."

The good vibes extended to rank-and-file Democrats waiting for signals from leadership. "I think tonight, at 10:30, we are getting close to a product that achieves those goals," Christopher S. Murphy of Connecticut said on MSNBC, highlighting funding for hospitals and other health care providers.