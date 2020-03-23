Fears grow that inmate transfers may spread coronavirus to communities

Continued inmate transfers by the Federal Bureau of Prisons could expose correctional officers and the communities where they live to the coronavirus, prison staff and lawmakers warn.

Those concerns come a week after the bureau said that transfers would be suspended.

“I think the Bureau of Prisons, by transferring these incarcerated individuals from one place to another, it certainly goes against everything we’ve been doing to flatten the curve,” Republican Rep. Fred Keller of Pennsylvania said Monday.

Brandy Moore, national secretary-treasurer for the corrections officers’ union, said Monday that frequent inmate transfers into and between facilities are happening.