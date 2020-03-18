Concerns grow about coronavirus spreading in prisons

Criminal justice and civil rights groups want Congress and federal and state officials to take action to protect the COVID-19 virus from spreading to the nation’s jails and prisons, a particularly vulnerable population because medical care is low and confined spaces make social distancing a challenge.

The American Civil Liberties Union wrote the Justice Department and Bureau of Prisons on Wednesday to request the release of the most vulnerable inmates — those who are elderly or with chronic health conditions — and to slow prison admissions and reduce overcrowded conditions.

There are nearly 250,000 people in the 122 federal prisons, with more than 10,000 over the age of 60, and “time is of the essence” for the government to “safeguard the health of those under its care,” the ACLU wrote.

“Deliberate action must be taken to meet the responsibility to ensure the health of those incarcerated in the federal system,” the ACLU wrote. “Any delay will only serve to exacerbate the circumstances with possible fatal consequences.”