California Rep. Mark DeSaulnier in critical condition with pneumonia

California Democratic Rep. Mark DeSaulnier is in critical condition after being hospitalized for pneumonia, his office announced Saturday.

DeSaulnier was admitted to the hospital earlier this week due to complications of pneumonia from a rib fracture, which he suffered after falling during a run. His office noted he tested negative for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

“Unfortunately, Congressman DeSaulnier’s condition has deteriorated and he is in critical condition,” Betsy Arnold Marr, DeSaulnier’s chief of staff, said in a statement. “The doctors are doing everything they can to care for the Congressman. Mark’s family and staff appreciate your thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time.”

DeSaulnier was first elected to Congress in 2014.

Lindsey McPherson contributed to this report.