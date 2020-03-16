Congress

DeSaulnier hospitalized for pneumonia after breaking a rib while running

Hospitalized Friday, the California Democrat is in serious but stable condition, aide says

Rep. Mark DeSaulnier, D-Calif., walks up the House steps in September. His office revealed Monday he is being treated for pneumonia, a complication of a broken rib suffered during a run. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
By Lindsey McPherson
Posted March 16, 2020 at 2:25pm

Rep. Mark DeSaulnier is in the hospital and being treated for pneumonia complications stemming from a rib fracture he sustained after falling during a run.

The California Democrat missed the early Saturday morning House vote on a coronavirus stimulus bill after being hospitalized Friday night.

"He is in serious but stable condition and will likely be in the hospital for at least the next several days," DeSaulnier chief of staff Betsy Arnold said in a statement.

The House is in a district work period and not scheduled to return until March 23, so DeSaulnier is not currently missing legislative work.

His office operations remain unchanged and staff will continue to serve constituents, Arnold said, noting the office will provide additional updates as they come.