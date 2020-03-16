DeSaulnier hospitalized for pneumonia after breaking a rib while running

Rep. Mark DeSaulnier is in the hospital and being treated for pneumonia complications stemming from a rib fracture he sustained after falling during a run.

The California Democrat missed the early Saturday morning House vote on a coronavirus stimulus bill after being hospitalized Friday night.

"He is in serious but stable condition and will likely be in the hospital for at least the next several days," DeSaulnier chief of staff Betsy Arnold said in a statement.

The House is in a district work period and not scheduled to return until March 23, so DeSaulnier is not currently missing legislative work.

His office operations remain unchanged and staff will continue to serve constituents, Arnold said, noting the office will provide additional updates as they come.