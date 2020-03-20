Kudlow: Deal in sight on $1.4 trillion stimulus plan
Senators remained hopeful of deal by midnight Friday
One of President Donald Trump's top economic advisers said Friday night that White House and congressional negotiators were closing in on a deal to pump $1.4 trillion into the coronavirus-ravaged U.S. economy.
National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow told Fox News' Sean Hannity that he'd spoken with Senate Finance ranking member Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and that he thinks a bipartisan deal is in the offing.
He said combined with additional credit extended to distressed industry sectors, the measure would "leverage up" to $2 trillion in economic assistance, or roughly 10 percent of gross domestic product. "That is big stuff, and it looks to me like we may be able to get it," Kudlow said.
Bipartisan subgroups of senators charged with drafting the massive plan to ease the economic pain of the COVID-19 pandemic meeting late Friday were increasingly confident they'd strike deals that would let the package come to the floor over the weekend.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., set a midnight target to reach agreement in principle so the legislative drafting could begin.
Democrats and Republicans earlier said a major hangup remained how to handle an expansion of unemployment insurance benefits for state offices that are overwhelmed with applicants. Before Kudlow's TV appearance, Wyden said just before 9 p.m. that negotiators in his subgroup have made “good progress” on finding agreement on unemployment insurance.
“I think we’ve made some genuine progress,” Wyden said. “As you know, we’re all aiming for midnight. I’m going to go hit the phones to try to follow up on some outstanding concerns. But we’re going to pull out all the stops to see if we can come together.”
Added Wyden: “Tune in for three plus hours or so."
Driving towards midnight
The White House's top liaison to Capitol Hill, legislative affairs director Eric Ueland, wouldn't commit to the midnight deadline while ducking in and out of meetings around 9:30 p.m. "We are working with that deadline firmly in mind, and being partners with Republicans and Democrats as we try to drive towards conclusion," he said.
The Senate's top Democrat earlier had said the bipartisan "task forces" were unlikely to meet the midnight deadline. "There's so much to do. I think tonight is hard," said Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y. "There's still some significant outstanding issues, very significant to our side, that they haven't agreed to."
McConnell filed cloture Friday on the underlying legislation, an unrelated tax bill the House passed last year that already became law as part of the fiscal 2020 spending deal. That measure was to become the vehicle for an amended version of the comprehensive stimulus plan Senate Republicans introduced Thursday night. The motion would allow for final votes as early as Monday, as long as objections didn't drag out debate.
The earlier bill McConnell unveiled did not have an unemployment insurance component. Senate Democrats have been pushing to increase the typical weekly benefit, extend the 26-week duration by another 13 weeks, eliminate the current waiting period before claimants can get their checks and more. Senators said Trump administration officials told them Friday that there were states that couldn't handle the changes right now, with jobless claims skyrocketing.
"My concern about the unemployment part of it is really related to whether the state systems can handle the inflow that's coming," according to Marco Rubio, R-Fla. “From what I've heard multiple states have had systemic crashes because they're just not built for half the country to be unemployed that quickly or potentially unemployed.”
But Minority Whip Richard J. Durbin, D-Ill., said late Friday officials reported they may have a workaround. "I understand they found another approach using [unemployment insurance] that they believe is possible. So they’re trying to work it out,” Durbin said, adding the goal is to ensure workers who lose jobs will get “some continuity in compensation over the next several months or more.”
It wasn't entirely clear what the mechanism would be, though one GOP senator involved in the talks said some discussions have centered around Sec. 13(3) of the Federal Reserve Act, which permits emergency lending by central bankers.
"There could be ways to help states appropriately, which might be loans," according to the senator, who declined to be identified in order to discuss ongoing negotiations. "But that's not what Democrats are asking for at this point."
Bigger benefits
Some Republicans say they agree unemployment benefits ought to be beefed up. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said he thinks jobless individuals who made up to $80,000 should be able to get at least three-fourths of their salaries back while unemployed. But Schumer suggested negotiators need to go even bigger.
"There's no better way to help those who have lost their jobs through no fault of their own than saying they will get their full salaries while they're unemployed. And when they're furloughed their employers will hire them again," he said. Despite the hurdles, Schumer told reporters he thought the negotiators were making good progress.
Ueland said administration officials including Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin were working hard on the topic. "We've had several conversations with the president. The Treasury secretary is in direct communication with Republicans and Democrats on that issue," he said. "And when we have news to report, we'll report it."
Any agreement reached in the Senate would have to also get through the Democratic-controlled House. Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has been in regular contact with Schumer and Mnuchin, according to aides. But she sent a "Dear Colleague" letter to House Democrats on Friday evening, calling McConnell's bill "a nonstarter" as written and listing things that must be in the bill to gain Democratic support.
"Any response package must greatly increase Unemployment Insurance and Medicaid, help small businesses survive, expand paid sick and family leave and put money directly into the hands of those who need it most," Pelosi said.
Democrats are also pushing for a large supplemental spending package to help federal agencies, health care providers and states cope with the coronavirus. A Senate GOP aide said that side of the aisle was also coming around to that idea, which the White House had earlier wanted kept separate from the stimulus.
Including a supplemental spending component was "essential," according to the aide, who wasn't authorized to speak for the record, particularly to help the Veterans Health Administration and Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Kudlow said the emerging bill would likely retain the centerpiece of the earlier Republican stimulus plan, with $3,400 tax rebates for a family of four. But still in play was the structure of the rebate, with Democrats and some Republicans arguing the original version would shortchange low-income workers because they'd receive checks only half the size of households earning more.
Wyden added that he'd like to see certain corporate tax breaks stripped from the GOP bill, including one provision that would fix a 2017 tax law mistake and help U.S. firms with foreign subsidiaries.
According to records filed with the Senate, companies like Atlanta-based Coca-Cola Co. and the trade association representing hedge funds have been lobbying for standalone legislation, introduced last year by Georgia Rep. John Lewis, a Democrat, and former Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., to correct the drafting error.
"That is a complete nonstarter for us on our side. Senate Democrats are going to oppose it very strongly and I think the administration will have a very tough time trying to defend that," said Wyden. He added the provision has “nothing to do with COVID-19” and is “fundamentally unfair.”
David Lerman and Paul M. Krawzak contributed to this report.