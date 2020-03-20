Kudlow: Deal in sight on $1.4 trillion stimulus plan

The White House's top liaison to Capitol Hill, legislative affairs director Eric Ueland, wouldn't commit to the midnight deadline while ducking in and out of meetings around 9:30 p.m. "We are working with that deadline firmly in mind, and being partners with Republicans and Democrats as we try to drive towards conclusion," he said.

The Senate's top Democrat earlier had said the bipartisan "task forces" were unlikely to meet the midnight deadline. "There's so much to do. I think tonight is hard," said Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y. "There's still some significant outstanding issues, very significant to our side, that they haven't agreed to."

McConnell filed cloture Friday on the underlying legislation, an unrelated tax bill the House passed last year that already became law as part of the fiscal 2020 spending deal. That measure was to become the vehicle for an amended version of the comprehensive stimulus plan Senate Republicans introduced Thursday night. The motion would allow for final votes as early as Monday, as long as objections didn't drag out debate.

The earlier bill McConnell unveiled did not have an unemployment insurance component. Senate Democrats have been pushing to increase the typical weekly benefit, extend the 26-week duration by another 13 weeks, eliminate the current waiting period before claimants can get their checks and more. Senators said Trump administration officials told them Friday that there were states that couldn't handle the changes right now, with jobless claims skyrocketing.

"My concern about the unemployment part of it is really related to whether the state systems can handle the inflow that's coming," according to Marco Rubio, R-Fla. “From what I've heard multiple states have had systemic crashes because they're just not built for half the country to be unemployed that quickly or potentially unemployed.”