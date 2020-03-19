Rebate checks getting larger in Senate GOP coronavirus plan

Senate Republicans are planning to include larger first-round stimulus checks to U.S. households than the Trump administration initially floated, but there might not be a second round if economic conditions improve.

The emerging Senate GOP package would increase direct payments to individuals to about $1,200 per person or $2,400 for married couples filing jointly, at a cost of $273 billion, above the $1,000 per person and $250 billion cost suggested by the administration. The plan continues to include additional payments of $500 per child.

Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., said the benefit would begin to phase down above $75,000 in adjusted gross income for individuals and $150,000 for couples. Those were the thresholds in the 2008 stimulus package that Republicans are using as a model.

The White House plan envisioned two rounds of checks of equal size, distributed about six weeks apart, at a $500 billion cost. But it appears Senate Republicans are holding the second check in abeyance for the time being.

"There's some discussion about, let's do the first tranche and make sure we get that right, and then we'll see in six weeks if there's another need," Cramer said. "That's sort of where I would land on it."