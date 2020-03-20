Wolf also said anyone coming to either the southern or northern border without proper documents would be turned back to Canada, Mexico or any other country they came from. He justified the move as a way to quell the coronavirus pandemic, particularly along the southern border.

"What we’re trying to do is limit the amount of contact that we have with these individuals. Not putting them in border patrol facilities, ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) detention facilities and the like," he said. "It's going to be very rapid. We’re going to obviously take them into custody and then send them back to a port of entry … It will be very quick. It won’t be the six or seven or 10 days we have currently have. It will be much more rapid."

The New York Times reported earlier this week that the Trump administration was considering turning away all asylum seekers at the southern border under a statutory law that permits the president to prohibit “the introduction of persons and property from such countries or places” if deemed likely to introduce communicable illnesses into the country. It is legal to seek asylum in the United States, however, regardless of whether or not a person’s entry was authorized.

Last spring, monthly border apprehensions exceeded more than 100,000 and included families who turned themselves in to claim asylum. The Trump administration has implemented several policies designed to deter individuals from entering the U.S. illegally, which had the effect of limiting access to legal asylum, advocates say.

One of those, the “Remain in Mexico” program, has sent around 60,000 migrants to Mexico to await U.S. court dates. On Friday, attorneys near the border noted that several migrants seeking to enter at least one port of entry for their scheduled hearings were denied, and asked to return for a new court date by border agents. It’s unclear what clamping down at the border would mean for migrants in this program.