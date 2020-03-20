President Donald Trump and the nation’s top infectious disease expert differed at a briefing Friday over whether an antimalarial drug would effectively treat COVID-19.

Trump said he hoped the drug, hydroxychloroquine, would be effective in treating the virus that has been labeled a worldwide pandemic. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, cautioned that it is too early to make predictions.

[Health industry scrambles for funding in third coronavirus bill]

Trump acknowledged his thoughts were based on "just a feeling" he had, calling himself "a smart guy," and said he hoped the drug could treat the new coronavirus. The drug is not currently in clinical trials to treat COVID-19.

“I am a man that comes from a very positive school when it comes to, in particular, one of these drugs, and we’ll see how it works out,” Trump said.