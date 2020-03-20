Debbie Lesko says she does best when she speaks from the heart, and her vociferous speeches on the House Judiciary Committee have made her a star in conservative media, garnered high praise from the White House and earned her an unexpected spot on President Donald Trump’s defense team during the Senate trial.

The Arizona Republican was initially angling for a seat on the Energy and Commerce panel last year when she was asked to join Judiciary by then-ranking member Doug Collins, the Georgia Republican. While she was initially skeptical, the decision has given her a platform she never anticipated.

“I’m glad I was asked to be on [Judiciary] because it put me right in the middle of impeachment,” said Lesko. “I’m in the middle of history. This is a big deal.”

Unlike many of her colleagues on the committee, Lesko, 61, does not have a legal background — before her political career she worked in construction sales. But as the Democrats moved to impeach Trump for pressuring Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, she was armed with a firm belief that Trump did not do anything wrong. She says she never had any doubt about the president’s innocence, even as more details emerged and witnesses testified.