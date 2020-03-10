Eight House Republicans working on President Donald Trump’s impeachment defense gathered in the vice president’s suite off the Senate floor to watch the trial, taking notes and feeding suggested arguments to the president’s counsel. Four of them had expected to be among the team delivering those arguments on the floor.

Judiciary ranking member Doug Collins and members Jim Jordan, Mike Johnson and John Ratcliffe regularly met with White House Counsel Pat Cipollone late last year to prepare defense arguments. The gatherings sometimes included Trump, White House acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, according to Johnson.

“Once it became inevitable that the impeachment would go to trial in the Senate, we began working on framing up the defense and assisting Cipollone’s team,” the Louisiana Republican said. “And then at one point before Christmas, we had preliminary assignments for the oral arguments and each of us were going to do a part.”

