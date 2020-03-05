“Are you Val Demings?” an excited teenager asked as she approached the Florida congresswoman in the basement of the Cannon House Office Building last week.

“Yes, I am,” Demings confirmed.

“Oh, my God, you did so amazing during impeachment,” said the teenager, who identified herself as Catherine from Kentucky, offering a few more compliments before running to catch up with her tour group.

That type of reception from strangers is what Demings and the other House impeachment managers say made the grueling hours they put into prosecuting President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress worth it, despite losing their case.

“It’s just an amazing feeling,” Demings told CQ Roll Call, resuming the interview that Catherine interrupted. “The managers, we would have completed the work no matter what, right. And we didn’t know what the end of the story was going to be. We didn’t know if we were going to be the most loved or the most hated. But it didn’t matter, because we were committed to our oath.”