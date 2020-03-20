Podiums were sanitized and reporters kept at arms-length this week as Congress continued to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic. Sen. Mitt Romney was welcomed into the Yang Gang, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo quarreled with his brother on live TV and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger showed off his quarantine companions, Whisky and Lulu.

