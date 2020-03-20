Entrepreneurs hope ally Klobuchar stays in spotlight

For the past few weeks, John Dearie, the founder of the nonprofit Center for American Entrepreneurship, has clung to a dream. His handpicked co-chair of the Senate Entrepreneurship Caucus, Minnesota Democrat Amy Klobuchar, might become the next vice president of the United States.

In the summer of 2018, long before Klobuchar entered the presidential race, Dearie recruited her and Sen. Tim Scott, a South Carolina Republican and former owner of an insurance agency, to serve as the leaders of the newly formed group dedicated to removing barriers for startups.

“We didn’t want this to be a caucus for white men,” he said, adding that he’d heard the two lawmakers were “well-liked, knowledgeable and got things done.”

Six months later, Klobuchar announced her presidential bid. On Feb. 11, she finished a strong third in the New Hampshire primary. With her home state of Minnesota holding its primary March 3, Klobuchar seemed to peak at the right time.

“I felt like the owner of a racehorse that was about to win the prize,” Dearie said in an interview. While he stressed that his organization is nonpartisan and doesn’t endorse candidates, he admitted he was thrilled by the idea “of all the things we could get done if she’s in the White House.”