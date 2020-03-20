Court gathers by phone, YouTube for short-term health plan case

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit heard oral arguments by phone Friday in a case challenging the Trump administration’s short-term health plan rule, showcasing the difficulty of holding proceedings virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lawyers for seven health care groups that argue the rule violates the 2010 health care law and the Department of Justice lawyer defending the rule made their arguments to the three-judge panel via a teleconference streamed on YouTube that at times cut out, leaving counsel unable to hear a judge’s question. At another point, one judge was dropped from the call.

“It’s kind of a mess,” Judge Thomas Griffith, a George W. Bush appointee, said as he rejoined the call after he said he was dropped for five or six minutes.

Still, the judges and attorneys pressed on. The arguments fell three days before the 10th anniversary Monday of President Barack Obama signing the 2010 health care law.