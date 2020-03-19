McHenry pushes $1B reward for coronavirus vaccine

A lawmaker who helped create the federal crowdfunding program unveiled legislation that would award as much as $1 billion to anyone who finds a cure for the rampaging coronavirus.

A bill by Rep. Patrick T. McHenry, R-N.C., would bestow the billion-dollar prize to the company that devises a vaccine for COVID-19 within three years. McHenry was the sponsor of a measure the House passed in 2011 that was incorporated into the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act of 2012.

“We can’t take on a new threat with old tactics,” McHenry, the ranking Republican on the Financial Services Committee, said in a statement. “We need whole-of-government solutions that embrace our technological capabilities and support what separates our nation from the rest — our small businesses, innovators, and entrepreneurs.”

Public health officials say no one has developed a cure for COVID-19, which has infected more than 200,000 people since it originated in Wuhan, China, in December and killed more than 9,000. Experts predict a vaccine won’t become available until the fall at the earliest, although some companies say they are close to refining one.