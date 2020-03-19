Coronavirus stimulus plan could deliver $3K to family of four

The emerging $1 trillion aid package intended to help weather the COVID-19 economic storm appears likely to deliver $1,000 to every U.S. adult, plus $500 per child, according to Treasury Secretary Mnuchin and a GOP senator involved in the drafting.

"So for a family of four, that's a $3,000 payment," Mnuchin told Fox Business on Thursday morning, adding that he thinks the checks would be sent within three weeks of enactment.

"That may change in negotiations with Democrats, but that’s the priority right now," Mitt Romney of Utah said on the Hugh Hewitt radio show, confirming the basic structure of the plan under discussion.

Mnuchin said a second round of checks in the same amount would go out six weeks later if economic conditions haven't improved and the "national emergency" Trump declared last week is still in effect. Mnuchin said most households wouldn't have to worry about venturing outside to the bank to cash their checks and risk virus exposure: "It's really money direct-deposited, most people."

The stimulus checks were expected to cost roughly $500 billion, under an outline prepared by the Treasury Department, accounting for about half the cost. The remainder would be a $300 billion small-business lending program, and $200 billion in loans and loan guarantees for "severely distressed" industries, with airlines in line for a $50 billion slice of that provided they adhere to certain restrictions, including on executive compensation.