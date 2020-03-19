Airlines would get $58B in loans in Senate coronavirus bill

The newest iteration of federal relief in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic would include $58 billion in collateralized loans but no grants to U.S. airlines.

The Senate stimulus bill provides more than the $50 billion in loans that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin had proposed, but, by omitting the direct grant relief requested, falls short what Airlines for America, a leading industry group, requested.

“We are not bailing out the airlines or other industries — period,” said Senate Appropriations Chairman Richard C. Shelby, R-Ala. “Instead, we are allowing the Treasury Secretary to make or guarantee collateralized loans to industries whose operations the coronavirus outbreak has jeopardized.”

Shelby said the approach “strikes an appropriate balance between providing assistance and protecting taxpayers.”