‘Shutdown of travel’ seen as White House, Congress plan rescues

Wednesday brought a new wave of rattling announcements from all corners of the transportation sector as airports warned of defaults on bonds, automakers suspended operations, and the administration and Congress readied another round of stimulus spending.

"We're witnessing the shutdown of travel," said U.S. Travel Association CEO Roger Dow.

Honda, Ford and General Motors all announced that they were suspending operations. Fiat-Chrysler said it would start closing plants "progressively from today through the end of March."

The closures came just one day after an employee at Ford’s Dearborn plant tested positive for COVID-19. Hyundai, meanwhile, announced it was suspending operations at an Alabama plant after an employee there tested positive as well.

[Road trip: Sen. Sherrod Brown skips air travel amid coronavirus]