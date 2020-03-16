As the coronavirus continues to spread, public health officials are asking people to practice social distancing, which means avoiding mass gatherings and coming into contact with others only when absolutely necessary.

But what are lawmakers supposed to do? They have to craft legislation to address the pandemic, yet many of them are in the most vulnerable age group (60 and up).

That’s why instead of flying, Sen. Sherrod Brown loaded up his SUV Monday morning to make the six-hour drive from Cleveland, Ohio, to the U.S. Capitol, where the Senate is working on a package of aid measures to address the coronavirus pandemic currently threatening world health.

The Ohio Democrat said he voted early this morning in Cleveland and encourages others to do so, despite coronavirus fears. (The Ohio presidential and congressional primaries are Tuesday. Gov. Mike DeWine on Monday recommended postponing them until June.) During the trip in his Jeep, Brown spent most of the time talking with hospital administrators, while someone drove him to D.C.

For Brown, the purpose behind the road trip is twofold. While he wants to set an example for how Americans should be practicing social distancing, the 67-year-old also wants to limit his own exposure and that of his wife, Pulitzer prize-winning journalist Connie Schultz, who is asthmatic and more vulnerable to the virus’s effects.