Treasury’s $1 trillion stimulus plan detailed

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s $1 trillion economic stimulus plan would provide sweeping support for the economy with the bulk of funds going to direct payments to taxpayers and small-business loans.

But the proposal obtained by CQ Roll Call also includes support for not only airlines but other “severely distressed sectors” of the economy, as well as support for money market mutual funds.

The largest portion of the package is $500 billion for two rounds of direct payments to individual taxpayers, with the first round of checks issued beginning April 6 and the second round beginning May 18. The payments would be fixed and tiered based on income level and family size, the plan says.

“Treasury is modeling specific options” for the tiering of the payments, the document says.

Each round of payments would be identical in amount.