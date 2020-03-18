Public health experts worry about spread of COVID-19 misinformation

John Lednicky, a virologist with the University of Florida’s Department of Environmental & Global Health, is worried about the harmful information being put out that is masquerading as legitimate advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or other agencies.

“I think the government has been putting out useful and correct information,” said Lednicky. “The problem is that there are bad actors out there who are putting out misinformation, and sometimes people think the information is coming from the government but it’s not.”

Ineffective strategies

A lack of credible, easy-to-access information for individuals has led to some pursuing unorthodox approaches to health care that can be harmful. Stores have been selling out of hand sanitizers that do not meet the CDC’s guidelines and may not be effective, and bad actors have been hawking homeopathic products that could harm unwitting individuals.

Numerous reports have found that individuals have attempted to make their own hand sanitizers with vodka, which experts have warned is unsafe. Vodka does not have a high enough alcohol percentage to be effective. Last week, the top Food and Drug Administration official was unfamiliar with these reports.

Rep. Barbara Lee grilled FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn during a House Appropriations subcommittee hearing about homemade hand sanitizers. She described a homemade sanitizer recipe she found online and asked about its efficacy.