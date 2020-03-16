Reporters get new guidelines as Hill coronavirus cases grow

Capitol Hill’s exposure to the coronavirus is growing, and reporters were asked to do their part as measures to combat the virus that causes COVID-19 escalated significantly around the Capitol on Monday.

At least three current and one former staffer have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and more than half a dozen lawmakers are self-quarantining after coming in contact with individuals who’ve tested positive, contributing to growing concerns on Capitol Hill. The Senate press galleries, overseen by the sergeant-at-arms, passed along worries from Senate leadership about large groups of reporters huddling around lawmakers and those lawmakers, in turn, walking and talking with groups of reporters in tight packs.

“In some cases, lawmakers may be more reluctant to conduct lengthy sessions with large press scrums due to health concerns,” read a Monday memo to reporters from the press galleries.

The House is in a district work period that’s been indefinitely extended. The Senate remains in session as it prepares to consider a coronavirus stimulus package.