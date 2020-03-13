Lawmakers keep finding out about coronavirus exposure after meeting with foreign officials

Lawmakers are finding out about their exposure to the COVID-19 illness from public officials in other countries, a stark reminder that the United States continues to trail other nations on testing for the virus.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez is one of the latest to test positive for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus after attending an event with an aide to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro who had the illness. President Donald Trump and Florida Republican Sen. Rick Scott also interacted with the aide in Florida.

Scott and Sen. Lindsey Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, announced they would self-quarantine after being exposed to the Brazilian delegation member. Bolsonaro said he tested negative for the virus.

Domesitc labs had conducted about 14,000 tests for the virus through Thursday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .