In memo, Rep. Maxine Waters lists stimulus priorities, ignoring industries

House Financial Services Chairwoman Maxine Waters released a set of proposals Wednesday evening for the next fiscal stimulus bill that Congress plans to take up to soften the huge damage the coronavirus is inflicting on the economy.

Waters' six-page plan would go much farther than other proposals, including the administration’s proposal that would potentially exceed $1 trillion in direct payments to households and loans to businesses. She didn't put a total price on the proposal, but its reach may be a hint of the legislative battle ahead as lawmakers from both parties try to find relief for favored constituencies. Unlike other proposals being floated, Waters' memo is silent on any help for specific industries.

She released her plan shortly after the Senate cleared a second coronavirus package that provides free COVID-19 testing, paid sick leave and expanded food program aid. An $8.3 billion appropriations supplemental was also enacted earlier this month.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said the Senate would remain in Washington to pass a third package focused on providing a fiscal stimulus to the economy.

Waters' proposal, described in a memo to House Democrats, calls for direct cash payments — larger and longer lasting than in other proposals — and suspension of nearly all consumer and small business debt payments, supported by reimbursements to creditors through the Federal Reserve.