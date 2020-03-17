White House seeking $850 billion coronavirus aid package

The Trump administration wants lawmakers to pass an $850 billion-plus stimulus package to help cope with the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, a senior administration official confirmed Tuesday.

The measure would include more than $500 billion in "general stimulus," a congressional aide said, or direct tax cuts for households, which could take the form of payroll tax cuts or some other mechanism. An additional $200 billion would be for expanded loans to small businesses, plus some $50 billion in aid to the cash-strapped airline industry.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin plans to discuss the proposal Tuesday at Senate Republicans' weekly policy lunch. Both the administration official and congressional aide spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss plans that haven't been made public yet.

President Donald Trump has been seeking a payroll tax holiday through the end of the year. Various iterations have been discussed, ranging from total elimination of the 6.2 percent tax paid by workers and employers, at a roughly $800 billion cost, to smaller cuts in just the workers' share of the tax.