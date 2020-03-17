Treasury, Fed take new actions to bolster lending during pandemic

The Treasury Department, Federal Reserve and other regulators on Tuesday took more steps to revitalize lending in a market left reeling by the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.

The Fed, along with Treasury's Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, issued a statement encouraging banks to use excess reserves to lend to households and businesses.

Banks have more than doubled their capital and liquidity levels over the past decade and are now substantially safer and stronger than they were previously, the regulators said in a statement Tuesday.

“Since the global financial crisis of 2007-2008, U.S. banking organizations have built up substantial levels of capital and liquidity in excess of regulatory minimums and buffers,” the agencies said. The largest banking organizations hold $1.3 trillion in common equity and $2.9 trillion in high quality liquid assets.