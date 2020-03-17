Courts ask Congress for coronavirus response funds

The judicial branch asked Congress for $7 million in additional funding this fiscal year to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, as the federal courts deal with a disruption to operations that it estimates could last three months.

The federal courts want funds to ensure the information technology department can give judges enough bandwidth to accommodate an increase in remote work, U.S. District Judge Claire V. Eagan, chairwoman of the Executive Committee of the Judicial Conference, told reporters Tuesday.

Also, about $4.5 million of the request would go for mental health and drug treatment programs for criminal defendants on probation or pre-trial services, because of the social distancing measures needed to prevent the spread of the highly contagious COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

“Those treatments usually occur in a group, it's going to be more costly to provide it individually,” Eagan said.