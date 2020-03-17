Health agency gives Florida Medicaid flexibility responding to coronavirus

The Trump administration approved the first state Medicaid waiver to expand flexibility under the program in response to the COVID-19 national emergency.

The approved waiver will allow Florida to provide care in alternate settings, remove some prior-authorization requirements before people can get care, extend certain deadlines and streamline enrollment processes for medical providers to participate in Medicaid. It also would temporarily suspend certain pre-admission and annual screenings for nursing home residents.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced that Florida was the first state to submit a so-called Section 1135 waiver request after President Donald Trump officially declared a national emergency due to the coronavirus-based illness known as COVID-19.

Removing some of these administrative requirements would enable the state to focus resources on battling the outbreak, said Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.