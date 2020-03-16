Coronavirus aid package in limbo amid ‘technical’ snafu

The fate of a package of aid measures to assist households affected by the COVID-19 pandemic is up in the air as the House is having trouble passing "technical" changes by unanimous consent and one GOP senator warned it can't pass in that chamber.

The bill drafted by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., "will not pass the Senate as it is written," Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., said on "Fox and Friends" Monday.

The main issue for Cotton and other Republicans is concern voiced by small businesses about the bill's mandate to provide paid leave for workers forced to stay home due to quarantines, to care for family members or if their employers have shuttered temporarily.

Tax credits would be provided to defray the cost, but despite a commitment by Mnuchin to give firms the cash upfront, the small business lobby has come out in opposition. In addition, there's a concern that the measure's exemption for larger companies with more than 500 employees — intended to keep tax credits from flowing to big firms already providing paid leave — would still leave millions of workers without pay.

Other GOP senators arguing similar points in recent days include Rick Scott of Florida and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin.