Barrasso pushes for highway spending in next stimulus bill

As Congress prepares a plan to blunt the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, at least two senators are pushing for the surface transportation bill to be included in a stimulus package.

Senate Environment and Public Works Chairman John Barrasso, R-Wyo., wants congressional relief efforts to include his bill (S 2302), which would authorize $287 billion in spending on roads and bridges over five years. A spokesman for the committee said Barrasso wants to attach the measure to a subsequent stimulus bill, not the House-passed measure that was revised on Monday.

Current federal funding for highway projects is expected to lapse at the end of this fiscal year, unless Congress acts to extend or reauthorize that funding. Barrasso’s bill would increase federal highway spending by around 27 percent.

“States are already starting to plan for construction projects for the fall,” Barrasso aide Mike Danylak told CQ Roll Call Tuesday in an email. “Knowing now that they will have more money available to them for roads and bridges, will allow them to ramp-up construction for this fall.”

Those projects, he said, will help lift the economy after the coronavirus and “boost confidence in the system.”