White House: Limit gatherings to 10 people due to virus

The White House, in an evolving scramble to slow the spread of COVID-19, urged people Monday not to gather in groups of larger than 10 people for the next 15 days.

The guidance comes less than 24 hours after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that gatherings of more than 50 people be canceled over the next eight weeks. The stronger recommendations come as more state and local officials are seeking to keep people at home in the coming weeks by ordering restaurants, bars and gyms to close.

[Hawk ’n’ Dove shuts down operations amid backlash]

The White House guidelines also recommend that people avoid going to restaurants or bars and that people work or engage in schoolwork from home whenever possible as officials seek to control the pandemic.

Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, said officials have been closely following models, including in coordination with groups in the United Kingdom, that showed that social distancing and staying in small groups is most effective for containing the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19.