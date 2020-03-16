Virus looms over turnout as Lipinski, Beatty face primaries

Liberal groups seeking to oust Democratic incumbents face their next big test Tuesday with a well-funded primary challenge against Illinois Rep. Daniel Lipinski, as voter turnout appears uncertain amid the nation’s expanding coronavirus outbreak.

Lipinski, an anti-abortion-rights Democrat who barely held off primary opponent Marie Newman two years ago, faces her again. And this time, outside groups invested in Newman’s behalf earlier. Another incumbent, Joyce Beatty of Ohio, also has a primary challenge, as voters plan to head to the polls Tuesday in Illinois, Ohio, Florida and Arizona.

“I started fundraising a lot earlier this time,” Newman, a pro-abortion-rights Democrat who has garnered the support of such groups as Emily’s List, NARAL and Planned Parenthood, said during a press call organized by Emily’s List.

Women Vote!, a super PAC connected with Emily’s List, has put about $1 million into the race.

“Emily’s List did get involved very early on this cycle,” said Benjamin Ray, a spokesman for the group. “And that’s the sort of thing that can really help a campaign over the course of months and years, rather than days and weeks.”