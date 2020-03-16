Supreme Court delays arguments for the first outbreak since Spanish flu

The Supreme Court on Monday postponed oral arguments for its March session because of the coronavirus outbreak, which means a delay in a case over President Donald Trump’s personal challenge to congressional subpoenas for his financial and tax records.

The court hasn’t postponed argument sessions because of public health concerns since the Spanish flu epidemic in October 1918, and before that shortened argument calendars for yellow fever outbreaks in 1793 and 1798.

The justices join a growing number of federal and state courts across the country that have postponed in-person court proceedings as the need for “social distancing” measures to stop the spread of the virus has closed bars, restaurants, concerts and other public gatherings.

The Supreme Court had oral arguments set for March 23 through March 25, and then March 30 through April 1. “The Court will examine the options for rescheduling those cases in due course in light of the developing circumstances,” the court’s Office of Public information said in a news release.