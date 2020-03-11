The Supreme Court on Wednesday said the Trump administration may continue to enforce its “Remain in Mexico” policy for asylum seekers as legal challenges play out on a directive that has forced nearly 60,000 migrants to await their U.S. cases in Mexico.

The decision reverses a ruling by the 9th Circuit of Appeals, which last week ordered that the policy formally known as Migrant Protection Protocols, or MPP, be suspended. But the appellate court in its decision also gave the Trump administration time for the Supreme Court to weigh in on the issue.

Had the high court failed to step in Wednesday, the administration would have been blocked from implementing MPP, but only in California and Arizona, the two states in the 9th Circuit Court’s jurisdiction.

The Justice Department praised the Supreme Court's intervention, which it said prevents the lower court from "impairing the security of our borders and the integrity of our immigration system."