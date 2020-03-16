House funds allowed for Uber and Lyft as virus spurs transit cuts

The House has opened the door for the use of office funds to pay for commuting costs, including for staff to take Uber and Lyft rides to and from work, citing risks associated with the spread of coronavirus.

The Dear Colleague letter from the House Administration Committee alerts members and staff that Members’ Representational Allowance or committee funds may be used to reimburse commuting costs in certain circumstances.

“The Committee has determined that the current coronavirus pandemic constitutes extraordinary circumstances,” the letter, signed by Chairwoman Zoe Lofgren and ranking member Rep. Rodney Davis, said.

Washington's public transit agency announced last week that rail and bus service would be altered, with trains operating normal weekday hours, but trains only running every 12 minutes. Bus service will run on a Saturday schedule all week.

“Staff who may have unique commuting expenses associated with the coronavirus may seek reimbursement for those expenses. For example, staff who may need to use ride sharing in lieu of public transportation, due to being in a high-risk category or reduction in the availability of public transportation, may seek reimbursement for that expense,” the letter states.