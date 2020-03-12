Senators remind colleagues about Capitol contractors amid coronavirus

Three lawmakers are urging protections for contract workers who serve the Capitol in food service, custodial and other roles from burdens the coronavirus epidemic may pose, as Congress takes steps to protect themselves and their salaried staff.

Democratic Sens. Mark Warner of Virginia, Sherrod Brown of Ohio and Richard J. Durbin of Illinois wrote to the Senate Rules and Administration and the House Administration committees to ask them to consider the impact of changes to congressional operations for the contract workers and policies that could be implemented to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

[Courts mull closures and risks amid coronavirus pandemic]

“Given the Legislative Branch’s extensive reliance on contract workers for a range of functions, including food service and janitorial work, we write to urge that you attempt to address the potential financial hardship for these workers if they have to self-quarantine due to COVID-19 or in the event the Congress adjourns for a prolonged state work period as a social distancing measure,” wrote the lawmakers.

Warner, Brown and Durbin wrote that the contract workers may not be able to follow basic public health recommendations like staying home when ill, working remotely and seeking medical care if infected, because of financial hardship from lost wages or high health care costs.