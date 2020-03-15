Coronavirus bill needs a do-over while small businesses chafe

The House will have to vote once more on the COVID-19 aid package the chamber passed in the wee hours of Saturday morning due to agreed-upon "technical" changes that didn't make it into the version that eventually hit the floor.

The do-over gives small businesses, unhappy with provisions requiring them to offer up to 12 weeks of paid leave to their workers, time to lobby for additional changes when the measure reaches the Senate. The influential National Federation of Independent Business said it may consider the matter a "key vote" on its legislative scorecard, a gauge of how worthy congressional candidates are of support in the upcoming elections.

Appearing on Fox News Sunday, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin acknowledged the concerns small businesses had with the legislation and hedged on whether it could pass the Senate in its current form.

"We are hearing feedback that certain small businesses are very concerned about the burden of this," Mnuchin said Sunday, adding he's been in contact with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and other senators.

"I’m speaking to senators, I don’t want to predict, OK, I think there’s a lot of bipartisan support, I hope they pass this bill," the Treasury chief said. "If not we’ll work with the Senate on whatever minor changes we need."