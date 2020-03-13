Deal on coronavirus aid package hangs by a thread
House is expected to vote on the package late Friday
White House and House Democratic negotiators secured agreement Friday on a package of aid measures to help households and businesses weather the COVID-19 economic storm, according to Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in what's likely to be just a down payment on stimulus efforts.
"We are proud to have reached an agreement with the Administration to resolve outstanding challenges," Pelosi, D-Calif., wrote to Democratic lawmakers Friday night. A senior administration official confirmed there was a deal in place.
But top Republicans said it wasn't quite locked down yet, and Fox Business host Lou Dobbs said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told him "that's not quite the case yet" that all sides had agreed. Mnuchin was supposed to join Dobbs for a 7 p.m. interview but was held up at the White House speaking with President Donald Trump, according to Dobbs.
Finally joining Dobbs by phone, Mnuchin indicated there was in fact a deal, at least between the White House and Democrats. "We have an agreement that reflects what the president talked about" in his Wednesday night speech from the Oval Office, Mnuchin said. The accord includes 14 days of paid sick leave for workers forced to stay home and free testing for the uninsured, he confirmed.
House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, D-Md., said Democrats thought there was a deal, but some language issues remain. "I think [Republicans] thought there were some things in there that weren't in there, or vice versa," he said.
Hoyer added he still plans to bring the package to the floor late Friday once it's finalized. The Senate could take up the measure as early as Monday.
The revised bill was expected to finance free coronavirus testing for individuals without health insurance. It would also provide two weeks of paid sick leave for individuals forced to stay home from work due to illness, school closures and the like, and up to three months of paid time off for protracted absences from work.
House Republicans were still combing through the details and weren't quite ready to give it their blessing, however. "We just haven't finished it," Appropriations ranking member Kay Granger, R-Texas, said as she emerged from a GOP meeting. "It's not done 'til it's done. It's always that way."
The measure was expected to also provide food assistance for seniors, low-income food stamp beneficiaries and children dependent on free and reduced-price school lunches. Work requirements for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program would be temporarily waived. Medicaid assistance to states would increase, helping states alleviate budget shortfalls expected in an economic downturn, though the exact amount wasn't yet clear.
Pelosi spent hours on the phone with Mnuchin over the past couple of days trying to hammer out an agreement after Republicans raised objections to Democrats' initial legislation. Republicans didn't like that the paid leave was required, arguing it would be too costly for small businesses, and ultimately, in subsequent iterations, provisions were softened with generous tax credits to offset employers' added burden.
It appeared the package was still under review in the Senate.
The measure wasn't expected to include Trump's top priority: a broad payroll tax cut for all workers. He tweeted earlier in the day that such a move would be "something that is really meaningful. Only that will make a big difference!"
At an afternoon news conference, Trump said he hadn't agreed to anything yet.
"We don't think the Democrats are giving enough," he said. "We thought we had something, but all of a sudden they didn't agree to certain things that they agreed to. …They're not doing what's right for the country."
Doug Sword and Katherine Tully-McManus contributed to this report.
[States expecting big revenue hit as COVID-19 slows the economy]