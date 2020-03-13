Deal on coronavirus aid package hangs by a thread

White House and House Democratic negotiators secured agreement Friday on a package of aid measures to help households and businesses weather the COVID-19 economic storm, according to Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in what's likely to be just a down payment on stimulus efforts.

"We are proud to have reached an agreement with the Administration to resolve outstanding challenges," Pelosi, D-Calif., wrote to Democratic lawmakers Friday night. A senior administration official confirmed there was a deal in place.

But top Republicans said it wasn't quite locked down yet, and Fox Business host Lou Dobbs said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told him "that's not quite the case yet" that all sides had agreed. Mnuchin was supposed to join Dobbs for a 7 p.m. interview but was held up at the White House speaking with President Donald Trump, according to Dobbs.

Finally joining Dobbs by phone, Mnuchin indicated there was in fact a deal, at least between the White House and Democrats. "We have an agreement that reflects what the president talked about" in his Wednesday night speech from the Oval Office, Mnuchin said. The accord includes 14 days of paid sick leave for workers forced to stay home and free testing for the uninsured, he confirmed.

House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, D-Md., said Democrats thought there was a deal, but some language issues remain. "I think [Republicans] thought there were some things in there that weren't in there, or vice versa," he said.