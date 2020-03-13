“We were given a, a set of circumstances, and we were given rules, regulations and specifications from a different time,” Trump said. “We’re now in very, very strong shape.”

Trump said there would be millions of tests coming. If government and private labs are able to get testing up to speed, Friday’s line might be an afterthought. If not, it could be a line that resonates in Democratic campaign advertising for much of 2020.

The president didn’t start taking questions until the markets were closing, and it was in responding to the first question that he first mentioned the ongoing disagreement between House Democrats and his administration about the contours of an emergency aid package that Speaker Nancy Pelosi intends to have on the House floor before leaving Friday.

The president also said there was still no agreement with the House.

“We don’t think the Democrats are giving enough. We’re negotiating. We thought we had something, but all of a sudden they didn’t agree to certain things that they agreed to,” Trump said without offering specifics. “We could have something, but we don’t think they’re giving enough. They’re not doing what’s right for the country.”