Lab capacity increasing but barriers remain for COVID-19 tests

The “cobas” system, by Roche, can provide test results in 3.5 hours, the company says. Two versions of the system are in use. One of them can process 1,440 results in 24 hours, and the other can process 4,128 results in 24 hours. There are more than 100 of these systems in the U.S., the company said, and hundreds more set up around the world. The company said this could allow for “millions of tests a month.”

The FDA authorized use of the test on an emergency basis late Thursday evening. On Friday, the agency said it had allowed the company to begin pre-positioning tests in labs throughout the country before the authorization was granted. The FDA also recently issued guidance for labs to use a CDC-developed test in platforms they already have on hand.

“Very significant approval,” Gottlieb said in a tweet. “Will substantially increase patient testing capacity by end of next week by tens of thousands a day across all labs, commercial and academic.”

Those steps could help build private sector capacity, after the two largest lab companies in the U.S., Labcorp and Quest Diagnostics, started running tests that they developed in-house within the past week.

The FDA also said Friday that it would essentially let the New York State Department of Health take over the authorization of new COVID-19 tests being developed in labs within the state. The FDA had previously given labs that designed their own tests the ability to start running them once validated internally and then notify the FDA within 15 days. However, New York labs will only have to report to the state health department, not the FDA.