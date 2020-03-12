Top health official calls dearth of US coronavirus tests a ‘failing’

A top U.S. health official told lawmakers Thursday that the U.S. health care system’s inability to test every potentially infected American for COVID-19 is a “failing.”

“The idea of anybody getting it easily the way people in other countries are doing it, we're not set up for that,” Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told the House Committee on Oversight and Reform. “Do I think we should be? Yes, but we’re not.”

The acknowledgment came as lawmakers bristled at the lack of available testing compared with foreign countries.