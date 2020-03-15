CDC urges canceling events with 50 or more people to stem virus

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday night recommended canceling or postponing events with 50 or more attendees for the next eight weeks, signaling a more aggressive federal position on the steps people should take to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

The agency said gatherings that should be postponed include weddings, festivals, parades, concerts, sporting events and other types of meetups organized by groups or individuals.

The recommendation comes after the governors of Ohio and Illinois closed bars and restaurants in their states, and ahead of the Senate's scheduled return on Monday afternoon.

The CDC said the guidance did not apply to the day-to-day operations of schools, colleges and universities or businesses, although many schools have already decided to close temporarily. The CDC did not immediately respond to a query on the reasoning behind the distinction.

[Coronavirus bill needs a do-over while small businesses chafe]