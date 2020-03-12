Three intelligence surveillance tools are set to expire on Sunday with the Senate leaving for the weekend without acting on a stopgap extension.

The House on Wednesday passed an overhaul measure that would reauthorize through Dec. 1, 2023, various surveillance authorities of the USA FREEDOM Act and the underlying Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.

[FISA deal passes House, but some conservatives want Trump to veto it]

Before the Senate adjourned Thursday, Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, set up a procedural vote on the House-passed measure at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

“There are two principal things legislatively we’ll deal with next week, and one is the extension of the three FISA elements that the House has extended. We weren’t going to be able to get that done before we left,” Senate Republican Policy Chairman Roy Blunt, R-Mo., said.