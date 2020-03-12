Citing COVID-19, GOP lawmakers skip Arizona copper mine hearing

House Natural Resources Committee Republicans boycotted a hearing Thursday on the impact on Native Americans of a proposed copper mine in Arizona, arguing the event should have been canceled because coronavirus restrictions prevented their witnesses from appearing.

The hearing was to examine the potential environmental and cultural damage from a mine project proposed by Resolution Copper, which acquired federal land under a provision that critics said was sneakily included in the 2015 National Defense Authorization Act.

The hearing continued as Democrats dismissed their GOP critics and argued Native American tribes affected by the copper mine plan had not had a say and needed to be heard today.

[Coronavirus closes Capitol to tours]

Democrats' witnesses included tribal community advocates and other experts warning of permanent damage from the deep digging and the risk to water sources.