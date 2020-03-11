Trump announces coronavirus actions as Democrats prep stimulus

President Donald Trump used a rare primetime address from the Oval Office to announce sweeping new restrictions on travel from Europe, while calling on Congress to pass economic stimulus legislation including his prized payroll tax cut.

The president said he'd use executive powers to "provide financial relief" for quarantined workers and those forced to stay home without pay to take care of ill family members or children as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump also said he'd allow deferred tax payments for "certain individuals and businesses" in order to inject a temporary infusion of $200 billion into the economy, and also urged lawmakers to expand small business loan authority by an additional $50 billion.

"This is not a financial crisis," Trump said, adding if Americans take precautions with their own hygiene, in concert with coordinated governmental action "the virus will not have a chance against us."

The European travel ban will be in place for 30 days starting at midnight Friday. Trump said it would not apply to the United Kingdom, and that "Americans who have undergone appropriate screenings" may be allowed to enter the United States.