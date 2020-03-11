Sen. Tim Scott would like two minutes (ish) of your time
Scott is giving 'bite-sized' content the ol' college try.
Sen. Tim Scott debuted his weekly digital series “Two with Tim” — two-minute videos (give or take a few seconds) of his thoughts on “government, current events, and inspiration.”
“We just love alliteration,” comms director Sean Smith said of the pithy title.
Dropping in the middle of the coronavirus outbreak, the South Carolina Republican’s first episode (or “ep,” as the kids like to say) on Tuesday naturally included a “how to” on hand-washing and sneezing.
“If we’re doing the right things [in] the right ways, we can prevent the spread of the virus,” Scott said.
The hand hygiene shows he’s conscientious. The Apple Watch shows he’s hip. It clocks in right on time, at 2 minutes, 26 seconds.
Scott’s not the first lawmaker to voluntarily turn the camera on himself. His team drew some inspiration from Sen. Marco Rubio (who has dabbled in gonzo-style selfie videos, most recently one bemoaning America’s semiannual tradition of changing the clocks) and Rep. Dan Crenshaw (yes, he does video, but he also joined Congress’ ever-growing podcast club in February).
While Scott’s videos will be shared on Facebook and Instagram for now, a potential podcast is in the works.
“That would be a longer format,” says Smith.