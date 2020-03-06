“We’re about to do one of the stupidest things we do every single year,” a peeved Sen. Marco Rubio said in a video message Thursday.

Unlike the lawmaker’s baseball cap and track jacket, his mood about changing our clocks once again wasn’t chill.

“It’s just dumb — there’s no reason to keep doing it,” he said in the video, which he posted on Instagram.

We’re guessing Rubio feels like weatherman Phil Connors from “Groundhog Day” (just less unkempt).

It’s not the first time the Floridian has expressed disdain for the long-standing tradition that messes with the Sunshine State’s claim to fame. And if Congress doesn’t pass his “Sunshine Protection Act,” it won’t be the last.