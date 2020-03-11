The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic Wednesday, as top U.S. public health officials warned lawmakers the virus' spread will worsen in the coming weeks and called for aggressive mitigation.

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told members of the House Oversight and Reform Committee that he expects the number of coronavirus cases to increase and that “serious mitigation” is necessary.

“We will see more cases and things will get worse than they are right now,” Fauci told the panel. “How much worse [they] will get depend on our ability to do two things: to contain the influx of people who are infected coming from the outside and the ability to contain and mitigate within our own country.”

Fauci's comments echoed those of WHO officials, who said in a separate news briefing that nations around the globe should work harder to both contain, or isolate, the virus and mitigate the disease's impact. “We should be more aggressive,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.